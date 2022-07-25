By Adeola Badru, Ibadan

A clash between Yorubas and Hausas in Ibadan South West Local Government Area of Oyo State, yesterday, reportedly claimed one life, but the police denied the claim, saying no life was lost in the clash.

It was gathered that chaos ensued after a lottery kiosk operator, popularly known as Baba Ijebu, Mufutau Sanni, was reportedly killed, following injuries sustained while trying to separate a fight between a Hausa man and his Yoruba counterpart on MKO Abiola Way.

An eyewitness said trouble started when an argument ensued between a Hausa trader and his customer, a development which caused Sanni to intervene with a motive to resolve the matter.

“Sanni’s intervention, however, did not go down well with Hausas, who are majorly commercial motorcycle operators, which made them descend heavily on him.”

The eyewitness said the attack on Sanni landed him in a nearby hospital, where an unconfirmed report said he had died.

At press time, the Police personnel and Amotekun have taken over the security at the scene of the attack.

Contacted, SP Adewale Osifeso, the Police Public Relations Officer, said: “At about 10.30 a.m on Sunday upon the receipt of a distress call, operatives of the Oyo State Command responded to an alleged breach of peace situation around Mobil Area, Ring Road, Ibadan.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that the victim (name undisclosed as of now), was escorted off the scene by police after suffering deep cuts on his body.

“The incident is closely being monitored and Police operational and tactical assets have been deployed to forestall any untoward happenings,” Osifeso said.

He further said that the victim was responding favourably to medical intervention provided for him, saying: “He is very much alive.”