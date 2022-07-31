By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A 25-year-old suspected killer, Destiny Agbaijoh, arrested by the Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Ondo State, has said that he would die if he opened up on his sponsors.Destiny was arrested with one AK-47, one pump action, 91 bullets of 5.56 mm, 16 cartridges and cash of N347,000.

Speaking with newsmen after he was paraded in Akure, the suspect who revealed that he was a timber trader, said, “l will die if I confess my mission and those who sent me.”

When asked why he decided not to take the bag to the police, after noticing the content, he said: “l never knew it would later bring problem for me. I saw it in a bush in the place I am working. I saw it in a nylon bag they used to wrap it and I carried it to my village.

“I don’t know it will later cause problem. I was coming from Bayelsa State and was going to my home town after Agadagba, in Ese-Odo council area of Ondo State. The money is my own and it was from my timber business.”

Parading the suspect, the state Commandant of the NDLEA, Mr Kayode Raji, said the suspect was arrested during a stop and search operation along Ore-Okitipupa road.

Raji said that the suspect attempted to bribe his men on duty with the cash found on him, which his men rejected and took him into custody.

According to him, “the suspect was arrested on 20th of July, along Ore-Okitipupa road by our men on stop and search operation. Upon search, he was found with various arms and ammunition of various kinds.

“He was also arrested with strap bags and we asked him what it was used for, he said he would die if he confessed it.

“It looks like bags where they keep dead bodies or mangled bodies of human beings. We have done our preliminary investigation and we are going to hand him over to the Nigerian Police,” Raji stated.

