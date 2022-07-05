I want Neymar to stay, says Christophe Galtier, PSG’s new coach

Christophe Galtier, PSG’s new coach. Source: Sky sports.

Paris Saint-Germain sacked former Tottenham boss, Mauricio Pochettino, and appointed Christophe Galtier as his replacement. And the new coach has said: “I want Neymar to stay here with us.

“He is a world-class player. All the managers in the world want top players like him. I’ve already got clear ideas on my plan for Neymar here at PSG.”

Neymar cost PSG £118.5million back in 2017 from Barcelona, a transfer fee which has since been surpassed on a handful of occasions.

The 30-year-old still has around three years remaining on his current contract at the Parc des Princes.

The French outfit’s plans for Neymar may now change since Galtier has openly advocated for the Brazilian winger to stay in the French capital for at least another season.

This could now see Chelsea turn their attentions elsewhere in the market, with Tuchel reportedly favouring a move for Raheem Sterling as a priority attacking signing.

Tuchel admires Ronaldo, but it is yet to be seen whether the German would like the six-time Ballon d’Or winner to lead his attack next season with Boehly expected to meet with the Blues’ boss and discuss the idea of CR7 at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues are keen to strengthen their attack following the departure of Romelu Lukaku, with the Belgian forward returning to Inter Milan on a season-long loan deal.

Chelsea struggled in front of goal at times last season, with only Mason Mount registering double figures (11) for goals in the Premier League last term.

New owner Todd Boehly is set to significantly back Thomas Tuchel this summer with the squad in need of an overhaul in key areas such as defence and attack. (football.london)

Vanguard New