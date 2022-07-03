By Ayo Onikoyi

Nigerian comedian,Oghenekowhoyan Onaibe Desmond aka Destalker has revealed how he had a rough past before he came into limelight. Destalker, made the revelation when he recently unveiled to the press his plans for his comedy show happening on August 7, at the Eko Hotel and Suites

He said: “I laugh hard when I hear people say I came out of nowhere. I have been in Lagos for almost 14 years doing comedy but Grace finally found me about 4 years ago and now I’m the Destalker you know. Before coming to Lagos I used to work as an undertaker at a funeral home back in Enugu State. I was popular with the name Desmond Onaibe. I was a good undertaker because I was a good dancer.

“I simply found it as a means to an end and I tried to put in my best and I enjoyed every bit of it. Like I always say; whatever situation you are in currently is a process you need to pass through to get to your promised land,” he added.