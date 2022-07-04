By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The embattled Chairman of the Opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Borno State, Hon Zanna Gaddama has insisted that he remained the authentic Chairman of the party, and that, he will not hesitate instituted legal action against those parading themselves as leaders of the party in the state.

Recall last week, some group of stakeholders of the party in an emergency meeting held at the State Party office which was attended by 7-member of the State Working Committee, SWC, Chairmen and Secretaries of the party from the 27 local government areas, State Executive Members, Excos and former Excos of the PDP across the state suspended Gaddama and appointed his Deputy, Hon Bunu Garba Satomi as Chairman with immediate effect.

They alleged that Gaddama as Chairman has been engaging in anti party activities in favour of the ruling APC, and that, he (Gaddama) has not been transparent in managing with PDP funds in the state.

This development took a different dimension on Sunday 3rd July, 2022, when Gaddama with his other loyal officials and supporters were prevented from accessing the PDP Secretariat by some aggrieved youths.

Gaddama through his State Publicity Secretary, Mr. Amos Adziba were compelled to issue a press statement on Monday.

The statement reads in parts: “the people’s democratic party held and extraordinary meeting under the distinguish chairmanship of Alh zanna gaddama Mustapha Borno state chairman and have resolved to clear the air of a purported and unlawful gathering by some group of suspended party officials in an attempt to cause confusion, disunity, disaffection and possible breakdown of law and order.

“As we approach 2023 general elections, the party cannot afford to allow people and some fifth columnist to undermine the success of the party, as any right thinking member of any political party will ensure unity at this crucial time.

“The meeting today which was summoned by the state secretary on the directives of the state chairman and had in attendance the State Chairman, State Secretary, members of the State Working and executive Committee, the 27 local Government chairman, Party flagbearears, stakeholders supporters and other members of the party among others in accordance to section 35 and 36 of our party’s constitution is to chat a new course.

“After an extensive discussion at the meeting, it was observed that, six out of the party executive officials had gross violations, misconduct, and a lot of illegalities of the party constitution by breaching the provision of section 36 (1) (a) and (b) of the party constitution which gives power to the only State secretary of party as a chief executive officer to call for a meeting and also Section 35 (1) (a) & (d) that gives power to the chairman to summon and preside over a meeting.

“Apart from this two category of people, nobody is entitled to summon for a meeting and suspend a party official.

“On this note, the party resolved as follows: that Alh Bunu satomi is hereby suspended as the state Deputy chairman, while Mr. Peter Sabo takes charge to oversee the office affairs pending investigation.

“The State legal Adviser Barr Abdu Jidda is also hereby suspended and replaced by Barr Ali Azur with immediate effect. Hon Kaka Shettima to replace and oversee the office affairs of Babakura Zanna, while Abba Gana Kalumi to replace Alh Massa Goni Kukawa.

“In addition, Mohammed Bukar Ballah is to replace Hon Muhammad Sanusi. While Mallam Umar Abubakar Shani to replace Umar Bello as Deputy Chairman.

“The party further made it clear that the public should disregard any information that does not emanate from the State publicity secretary or his assistant as the party will not hesitate to initiate legal proceedings against those spreading news that will tarnish the image or may cause disharmony within the party

“We urge party supporters to please remain calm and be law abiding, as these decisions were not taken based on ignorance or prejudice, but in accordance with the constitution of the party as we are bent on ensuring the party remains in good shape”. The statement concluded.