Brodrick Eruabure Oghenetega jnr also known as Jaiebreazy, is a Nigerian Afro pop artist, rapper, songwriter and producer whose passion for music began to brew at a very young age.

Born and bred in the southern part of Nigeria, in Delta state, Urhobo Kokoro Island where he has been thriving on the road to fame with countless studio sessions to perfect his unique sound. Years later he met the fast-rising artiste Idahams and they both created magic out of Lil’ Wayne’s 2008 hit song “a Milli”. The remix they created gained lots of attraction on YouTube.

Idahams, who has been a major player in Jaiebreazy’s musical growth, introduced him to the ace producer ORBEAT, who became a big influence to his career.

Jaiebreazy is currently working on his debut single “Still Dey”, set to be released this Friday. The song is a freestyle he has been working on for over a decade with Idahams. The single is a fun and trippy case of brilliant pop sound.

Jaiebreazy speaks on years of battles fought separately, in all and all we “still dey”.

Jaiebreazy banks on versatility of his craft and his progressive plans to release a couple of follow up projects. “My journey has been programmed by God only. I look forward to working with Drake, Burna Boy, Tems Basketmouth, Wizkid, MI, Buju, Asake and anyone willing to work with my sound,” Jaiebreazy says

Armed with the tools needed to make headway in the music industry, Jaiebreazy is set to take his music career to the next level.

RELATED NEWS