.

Treasure Amaka Daniel who has described herself as a shy and submissive kind of woman when in love has revealed in a WhatsApp status the kind of men after her heart.

According to her, “I find calm men very attractive. I love the gentle aura. A man who doesn’t yell at me when he’s upset, who brings me peace and eases my anxiety. I just want to feel calm and safe with my man.”

In a past chat with Potpourri, Treasure concurred that she loves her man to take the wheel and steer her according to his whims.

“I want to please my partner and also get pleased. I’m a shy woman and a very submissive type,” she says.

But as all rosy as Treasure appears certain things are off limits to her when it comes to romantic relationships.

“I would end my relationship, if the man I’m dating cheats without having respect for me. I’m not saying you shouldn’t cheat but please Daddy, cheat with a person not close to me. Don’t come and be philandering with people around me. That’s too much disrespect for my person and a lifetime stigma too,” she rails.

Treasure has featured in films like The Interview, Family Fracas, Nwaike The Prodigal Son and many others.