.

By Ayo Onikoyi

Passion and drive for success, consistency in bringing one’s A game as well as being the best at what you do are considered to be the most efficient tools in running a business with ease.

For Kolawole Omoboriowo fondly known as Scoop, the goal has always been to keep his eyes on the prize while giving his best to make his work worth recognizing.

Scoop who is the founder of Scoop universal, has worked his way to the top as one of the most sought after PR experts in the music industry.

The firm has caught the fancy of A list artistes in the industry including Tiwa Savage,Dakoor BNXN among others.

While reminiscing about his humble beginning, he expressed his gratitude to God for the journey so far and how well he has built a reputation for himself, one that not many people can ignore.

“Looking back at how far I have come, all I can say is I’m grateful for everything, the lessons, sleepless nights, failures as of course the successes, it’s not something I take for granted,” he said.

He however reiterated that despite his achievements and the successes he has recorded so far, the fame has not gotten to his head, saying that he is still focused on achieving more feats in his business.

” I really feel blessed about the progress I’ve made but I still don’t let any of my achievements to overwhelm me or get into my head. I am a man of the Future, not a man of the moment and I’m looking ahead to better things that can be done because with Scoop Universal, we have barely scratched the surface,” he added.

Scoop who works as a PR and for superstars Tiwa Savage and BNXN, said that he is ever up to the task of bringing out the best in every project he works on as his goal is to remain relevant as one of the best in the game.