By Benjamin Njoku

53-old Benadette Amah is currently living in fear of the unknown following a life-threatening battle with breast cancer.

And if nothing is done urgently to save her life, she may not live to tell her story in a matter of months.

Benadette’s ordeal started in March this year after she was diagnosed with breast cancer at Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LUTH.

According to her husband, Mr. Macdonald Amah, an officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Enugu State Command, his wife started experiencing excruciating pain at the left side of her armpit in March.

While the pain assumed a dreadful dimension, Mr. Amah advised his wife to visit one of the hospitals in their area in Ejigbo, Osborn Medicals Limited, to ascertain the cause of the pain.

In the hospital, however, the doctors placed the patient on antibiotics, hoping that it would assuage the pain.

But when the pain persisted after weeks of taking the antibiotics, Mrs Amah was referred to LUTH where they did tissue biopsy.

But then it was too late as the breast cancer had reached an advanced stage and, therefore, she needed to undergo a surgery as soon as possible to save her life.

The situation has inevitably left her husband with the burden of how to raise N27 million to enable the mother of two undergo chemotherapy, dressing and surgery amid the soaring economic hardship in the country.

In a letter of appeal for financial assistance dated June 23, 2022, and signed by the Executive Director, Cancer Aware Nigeria, Mrs Amah is scheduled to have neoadjuvant chemotherapy, followed by paclitaxel (PTX), and pertuzumab before she would be reviewed by the general surgeon for possible surgery.

This, according to the letter, would be followed by adjuvant radiotherapy and 14 cycles of adjuvant SC trastuzumab and Pertuzumab to complete one year. The challenge presently is how to raise the N27 million required for her treatment.

Narrating his wife’s ordeal, Mr. Amah, who hails from Olaukwu/Oforola, in Owerri-West Local Government of Imo State, said the illness has taken its toll on the family finances.

“I cannot carry the burden alone and I don’t want my wife to die. She’s living in fear of the unknown at the moment. I’m just a poor civil servant, I don’t have any means of raising the money for her treatment,” he said, while fighting back as he narrates their ordeal.

Mr. Amah, however, is calling on well-meaning Nigerians to come to his wife’s aid by donating generously for her treatment.

Ailing Mrs Amah noted that nothing is impossible before God, stressing: “He would always use mankind with a humanitarian heart to address hopeless conditions like mine. I don’t want to die.”

Benadette and Mcdonald have been married for many years and are blessed with two children. The past five months have been traumatic for the couple as their happiness has been overwhelmingly replaced by sorrow and despair. They have also been compelled to spend their meager earnings on treating the terminal ailment.

Those with charity heart should donate to Benadette via the details below: Benadette Amah: Acct -0609079633, GT Bank.

