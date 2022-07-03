Pastor Enoch Adeboye

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye on Sunday clarified that he never instructed anybody to buy guns.

The revered man of God made the remark at the monthly Thanksgiving service of the church on Sunday, citing that Samson in the Bible did not use a gun rather he used the jaw bone of an axe.

Adeboye stressed that he did not order Christians should buy guns to defend themselves, and maintained that while Christians are not all out to kill anyone, what they have stood for is that unwanted visitors are not welcomed to the church.

His words, “I did not tell anybody to buy guns. Samson didn’t use gun. He used the jaw bone of an axe and how do you demonstrate that to the children? You show them the jawbone of an axe.

“We didn’t ask anybody to buy guns, we said that we don’t need unwanted visitors to our church. If they do and they find the jaw bone of an axe, they will understand. All we are doing is to demonstrate to our children,” he said.

The reaction is a clarification to an earlier statement he (Adeboye) made at the church’s July 2022 Holy Ghost Service, wherein he urged he urged Christians to defend themselves while speaking at the church’s July 2022 Holy Ghost Service while condemning the rate of insecurity.

Adeboye said “it’s fire for fire” for every enemy of the church.