By Gabriel Olawale

General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, said that, sleeping eight hours everyday was a difficult task for him to complied with despite doctor recommendation.

Speaking during July Thanksgiving, Adeboye said that his decision was as a result of the standard he decided to maintain with God.

“I know the doctors, wonderful people said that you need eight hours of sleeping a day, they know what they are talking about, they are well trained. But I have explained to them that, they should please forgive me, I can’t imagine myself sleeping four months a year, because if I sleep eight hours a day, that is one-third of the whole day. One third of the year is four.

“There was a poem I learnt in 1957, I was in year two in Ilesha Grammar School. There is a certain height that some people, the rich are kept. Why? Because while their companions were sleeping, they were pressing upward in the night.

“There is a height that you can reach, not only reach it, keep it, stay there. But while your companions are sleeping, you must be toiling upward in the day and night. The plan of the Almighty God for every child of God is that, you be the head and not the tail. He said, you will be above only, you know the meaning of ‘only’ there? You will reach the top and stay there.”