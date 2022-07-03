Some of the rescued children.

The Ondo State Police Command has narrated the event leading up to, and the raid that rescued 77 members from a Church in Ondo called The Whole Bible Believers Church, AKA ONDO CHURCH.

The Command said the 77 rescued victims included 26 children, eight teenagers and 43 adults members.

Recall that the rescue story went viral on Saturday, with many versions emerging about a bus-load of children.

It was later learned that they were rescued from a church that had held them captive.

Narrating the event in a tweet thread, Ondo Police authorities said the victims were prevented from living normal lives, as the pastor told them the world was coming to an end.

One of the children’s father actually attempted to reach his child, but was attacked by the pastor’s followers.

The the Police story below:

“This is the brief of what happened in Ondo town.

“Following Intelligence Report gathered by the Police at Fagun Division, Ondo Town, that some children are being harboured at The Whole Bible Believers Church AKA ONDO CHURCH, Valentino area, Ondo Town, policemen were sent to the Church to invite the Pastor.

“The members of the church, on sighting the police, became violent and attacked them.

“The policemen called for reinforcement and this led to the arrest of the pastors and other members that assaulted the police.

Rapture

“Preliminary investigation revealed that one Pastor Josiah Peter Asumosa, the Assistant Pastor of the Church, told members that Rapture will take place in April.

“But [he] later said it has been changed to September and told young members to obey only their parents in the Lord.

“And also discouraged the young ones from going to school as rapture was near.

“A father, whose child was among the rescued, said he was denied access to his child and anyone who tried gaining entrance into the church was always attacked by the members.

“In all, 77members — 26 children, eight teenagers and 43 adult — were rescued from the Church.

“The two pastors are currently in Police custody.”

