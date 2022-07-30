.Bandits kidnap Rev Fathers, set ablaze octogenarian, kill several villagers in Niger

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

2023 Presidential Candidate of the Accord Party, Prof. Chris Imumolen, suggesting how to end insecurity in Nigeria said the government’s war should be intelligence-led and technology-driven; noting that the failure of the domestic intelligence service is glaring and should be reformed.

“If we must conquer insecurity, we must tackle economic hardship, our unmanned porous  borders, and we must begin to use technology, especially artificial intelligence to fight insecurity,” Imomulen told Our Correspondent.

