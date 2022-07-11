Fast rising music sensation, Adekola Adebayo Abdul-Malik, popularly known as Kor-B, remains one of the young talents doing great for themselves while striving hard to push their career beyond.

The Oyo State born 22 year old Kor-B has since been knocking the limelight doors before now but it appears that with his last body of work, he might get a nod and be welcomed into the music industry.

The combination of great sounds and dope lyrics titled ‘Redemption’ has been tagged as a collection of great tunes which could stand the test of time by music critics.

Since the release of the Extended Play (EP), eyes have been on Kor-B with different comments commending his efforts, while the EP continued to top music charts.

While expressing his thoughts on the project, he said he did all he could to ensure he served his teeming fans the right vibes.

“It took me some time to get the songs together because I wanted the best from myself. And I am grateful that we were able to achieve it given the feedbacks we got after the release of the music project.”

Some of the tracks in the EP include Night Night (feat. Temimimonimi); Angelav

Blessings (feat. Bobby & Haaj Silver), Shalewa, lba Ekete (feat. Bobby & Haaj Silver).