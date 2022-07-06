.

Speaking while on a visit to the scene yesterday, President Muhammadu Buhari, who was in company of the Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Buhari, appeared shocked to see the level of devastation caused by the attack.

“How many inmates were in the facility? How many of them can you account for? How many personnel did you have on duty? How many of them were armed? Were there guards on the watchtower? What did they do? Does the CCTV work?

“How can terrorists organize, have weapons, attack a security installation and get away with it?” the President queried

He was, however, informed that security agencies had recapture more than 350 escapees, while efforts were on to recapture over 400 others.

The President, who was briefed about the attack by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Dr. Shuaib Mohammad Lamido Belgore, and the Controller General of Nigerian Correctional Service, Haliru Nababa, was shown the bombed-out section used to access the records office which was set on fire.

Buhari was told that, at the end, none of the 64 terrorists was accounted for, but that their records were, however, not affected