Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Ademola Adeleke has been declared winner of the Osun governorship held on Saturday, July 16, 2022.

Adeleke polled PDP 403,371 to defeat Oyetola and the APC with 375,027 votes, while Lasun Yusuf of Labour Party, LP polled 2,729

Adeleke won in 17 local government areas against Oyetola’s 13 to returned the stated votes.

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC’s, returning Officer for the Election, Vice Chancellor, University of Lagos, Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe pronounced Adeleke winner having scored lawful available votes in the election.

Announcing the result, the returning officer said, “I Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, hereby affirmed that I am the returning officer for the governorship election held on Saturday, July 16 and the candidate polled the following votes… Isiaka Gboyega Oyetola, APC, 375,027, …. Ademola Adeleke Nurudeen Jackson polled 403,371

“I declare that Ademola Adeleke Jackson Nurudeen, having satisfied the requirements of the law is hereby declared winner and is returned elected”.

All the party agents signed the result aheet

Adeleke contested the governorship seat with the incumbent Governor in 2018 which he lost narrowly about 350 votes.

Reacting to the declaration, PDP Caretaker Chairman, Dr Akindele Adekunle described the outcome as a victory for the entire populace of the state.

“Though it was anticipated because we have been to all the nooks and crannies of the state selling our candidate to a populace that desired change and they proved it at the poll.

We will not let the people down. They trust and believe in us, our duty is to reciprocate that trust