How 2023 elections may be affecting your wellbeing

Today, we relaunch your favourite Wellness page, Wellness Corner with Tochi Okafor.

Tochi is a passionate health and wellness advocate with a keen interest in nutrition and exercise. With a background in psychology and communication, her core focus is to empower people to be conscious of their health and renew their vitality by providing expert advice rooted in science and research. Wellness Corner will be served every fortnight.

With the 2023 elections approaching, I have noticed a surge in arguments and expressions of aggression on several social media platforms. I admit that some conversations stir up stimulating engagements but, some interactions are so extreme that you wonder if some people missed an important memo on decorum and tolerance.

As a Nigerian living in Nigeria, I am not oblivious to why some people are expressing feelings of frustration because how else can one convey unprecedented hardship and difficulty.

Our currency’s value is at an all-time low, there’s high level of insecurity, and food prices are at an all-time high. All these and so much more have created a sense of hopelessness which has given rise to feelings of frustration.

A few weeks ago, I found myself on the opposite side of a heated conversation about taking Nigeria back (a slogan that is being used all over the internet). This conversation degenerated so much that I decided to block the person temporarily. After the conversation, I sat in my chair for what I thought was 30 mins (which turned out to be over an hour) fuming over the conversation. My sister walked into my house after a long day at work and I was emotionally unavailable to welcome her in my usual (pleasant) way.

She inquired about my long face, and I told her what had transpired. She wasn’t particularly surprised because this was not the first time I would engage in a conversation on this topic. I am pro a better Nigeria, pro a new and functional Nigeria so it’s not unusual for me to engage in conversations about changing the status quo of Nigeria. However, on this occasion, I did feel a little disappointed in myself for allowing a conversation about politics (over which I have no direct control of the outcome) to take over my emotions.

While 2023 is a critical election year for those who desire to experience a Nigeria that works, we cannot allow things beyond our control to negatively affect the relationships in our lives. You will need to manage your emotions even as you express your deepest dissatisfaction about the state of the nation as failure to do so can kickstart a chain reaction of unnecessary personal disruptions.

The first thing to do for your mental health is to take control of the things you can and that means you should have your PVC in hand. Your PVC gives you some control to take an active part in turning the situation of Nigeria around because only those that have their PVC can decide the fate of Nigeria.

Secondly, do your research on each candidate. This is not the time to allow personal biases/preferences dictate your candidate of choice. This is the time to pick a candidate based on competence (evidenced in their past work) and some proof that they have a blueprint to move Nigeria in the direction of prosperity for all Nigerians (evidenced in their campaign conversations and strategy).

Thirdly, respectfully campaign for your candidate. Educate those that need to be educated on the benefits of choosing your candidate. No matter how good a product is, you must convince potential customers on why they should give you their money in exchange for your product.

Your candidate for the elections is no different. Tell as many people as you can why he/she is the best candidate for the job, highlight their strengths and do so repeatedly (the reason you need to research).

Fourthly, take a breather. If you find yourself feeling hopeless or downcast about the future of Nigeria, go for a long walk and remind yourself that it takes the same energy to feel hopelessness as it does to feel hopeful. Choose hope.

Your wellbeing will be threatened every single day. From when you wake up in the morning until you go to the bed at night. Through social media, one on one interactions or phone conversations. If you want to secure your mental health, then you must master how to navigate daily interactions with minimal interferences. The upcoming elections is one of the most important (maybe the most important) conversations right now.

It feels like Nigerians finally have one goal in common: A desire for a new Nigeria and from what I can see there’s a strong determination to achieve it in 2023. Let’s do so without losing important relationships or long-term friendships.

Vanguard News