By Miftaudeen Raji

One of the very unforgettable memories that viewers of Africa’s biggest reality TV show, Big Brother Naija reality show are often left with is the hottest female housemates that the show has produced over the years.

Quite interestingly, every season, there are always hot female housemates whose presence always lights up the reality and often always gets fans excited with their aura, sexiness, talent and beauty. But, the selection of the hottest ex-BBNaija queens is a really fierce one.

However, as the world prepares to witness another season of the fun-filled reality TV show tagged, BBNaija Season 7, here are some of the foremost hottest female BBNaija housemates that we’ve ever had from the reality TV show:

TBoss:

A fascinating queen, one of the hottest personalities the reality show has ever produced is the BBNaija season two (See Gobe) finalist, Tokunbo Idowu popularly known as TBoss.

Consistently, TBoss has always been churning out dazzling pictures of hers back to back, leaving her fans excited at all times.

The excitement of TBoss fans reached a climax when the beauty goddess gave birth to her adorable baby.

Maria:

The Big Brother Naija Reality TV Show, Season 6, Shine Ya Eyes Edition kicked off on Saturday, 24th July, and one of the hottest females for that edition is Maria.

Maria was the most beautiful BBNaija 2021 housemate.

The first launch of the show which happened on Saturday was for the introduction of the guys of the house. The second launch which happened yesterday was the introduction of the ladies.

Maria remains one of the outstanding housemates of that season. Maria is considered by most viewers as the most beautiful housemate in the house.

Tacha:



Natasha Akide popularly known as Tacha is BBNaija season four star.

The beautiful queen is number five on the list of hottest female housemates.

Born 23rd of December 1995, Tacha’s extraordinary beauty has made her ranked as one of the biggest brand influencers on social media.

Her beauty is always leaving fans talking, a trend that still remains constant till today.

Though she was disqualified from the BBNaija reality show, Tacha still maintains her spot as a well recognized brand influencer for top brands in the country.

Kim Oprah:

Kim Oprah

Born Chinonso Ibinabo Opara, Kim Oprah was one of the hottest female housemates that featured at the season four ‘Pepper Dem’ edition of Big Brother Naija reality show.

Flawless beauty queen, Kim Oprah caught the eye of fans with her natural and dazzling beauty and she has continued to excite fans on her social media platforms.

A 26-year-old is a TV Presenter/ host, an entrepreneur, a model and an ex-beauty queen, Kim Oprah represented Nigeria in the Miss Intercontinental world beauty pageant before joining the reality TV show.

Nengi:

Nengi Rebecca Hampson featured at the season five edition of the Big Brother Naija reality show.

The beauty queen was one of the most talked about and hottest housemates during her time at the reality show and she has been able to stay relevant in the industry.

Nengi is a brand ambassador for top brands in the country, she has also been featured in top projects.

Mercy:

Mercy Lambo

Mercy Eke was the first woman to win the Big Brother Naija reality show.

Since she was crowned winner of BBNaija, Mercy has continued to melt hearts with her beautiful photos and flawless beauty on and off social media.

A versatile and talented video vixen, Mercy has become a global brand ever since she won the reality show, with millions of fans stuck to her social media platforms because of her unblemish beauty.

Mercy has been able to build one of the biggest brands in the country and this makes her one of the richest personalities after winning the reality show.

Cee-C:

Cee-C

Cynthia Nwadiora popularly known as Cee-C is a talented actress, influencer and entrepreneur.

Before her entry into BBNaija and even after, Cee-C has continued to defy all odds with her exceptional beauty.

An indigene of Enugu state, Cee-C, who featured in the season three edition of the reality show has been consistent in blessing her fans with beautiful and stunning pictures.

Erica:

Erica Nlewedim is one the hottest BBNaija female housemates that emerged from BBNaija. The beautiful screen diva featured at the season five edition of the reality show.

Her contagious smile and charisma caught fans attention and she has not been disappointing them during and after the show.

Venita:

Born 1 January 1987, Venita Akpofure is a British-Nigerian actress and video vixen.

She was a housemate on the fourth season of Big Brother Naija and was evicted on day 41 of the show making her the 11th of the 20 housemates to be evicted.

A beauty queen of note, Venita gained prominence as a housemate in the fourth season of Big Brother Naija. She plays the lead role of Nengi in Africa Magic’s Unmarried.

Venita played the role of Mimi in AY Makun’s Ay’s Crib and also featured in 2Face Idibia’s Ihe Ne Me and Mukulu by Skales as a video vixen.

Prior to her stint in Big Brother Naija, she was best known for her role in Mukulu.

Venita has served as a brand ambassador for First City Monument Bank, Martini Rose and Mouka Foam. She is an ambassador for Hawaii soap alongside Mercy Eke and Sophie Alakija.

Angel:

Angel

Angel Agnes Smith is one of the hottest female housemates in Big Brother Season 6 (shine ya eye). BBNaija Angel is the first female to enter the Big Brother house after the female housemates were unveiled on July 25th, 2021.

The 21-year-old housemate describes herself as fun and somewhat of a drama queen. According to BBNaija Angel, she treats people based on how they treat her.

Angel also claims she hates confrontation, though sometimes she may be the source of conflict. An unapologetic, she detests being taken advantage of.