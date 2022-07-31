.

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Men of Ogun State Police Command have arrested a herbalist, Samson Ogundele, a resident of Referefu area of Oja Odan in Yewa South local government area of the State, for having unlawful carnal knowledge of a young girl (name withheld) who came to his house on consultation.

The Police Public Relations Officer for the State, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

Ogundele, a resident of Referefu area of Oja Odan in Yewa South local government area of the State, arrested following a report lodged at Oja Odan divisional headquarters by the victim.

She reported that “she is an hairdressing apprentice, and that a sum of one thousand naira got missing in their shop which made all the nine apprentices in the shop to consult the herbalist to know who stole the money amongst them”.

“On getting to the herbalist, he started calling them into a room one after the other after collecting #700 from them”.

“The complainant stated further that the first and second persons entered and came out, and when it was her turn, she entered and the herbalist tried to rape her.

“Upon her complaint, the DPO Oja Odan division, CSP Gabriel Ikechukwu, detailed his detectives to go after the suspect and he was arrested”.

“It was why interrogating him that one of the girls who is 17 years old confessed that the herbalist had already had carnal knowledge of her when she met him at the consulting room”.

“She stated further that the herbalist threatened that she will died if she inform anybody”.

Oyeyemi added that the victim was taken to General Hospital, Oja Odan where the doctor on duty confirmed that the girl has been defiled”.

“The herbalist himself has confessed to the commission of the crime”.

Meanwhile, the State Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole has directed that the suspect be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Departments for further investigation and diligent prosecution.

RELATED NEWS