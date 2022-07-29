By Bashir Bello

KANO—Kano State High Court, yesterday, sentenced the Proprietor of Nobel Kids Academy and North West Preparatory School, Abdulmalik Tanko, who masterminded the kidnap and killing of 5-year-old school girl, Hanifa Abubakar, to death by hanging.

Tanko’s accomplice, Hashimu Ishyaku, was also sentenced to death by hanging by the court

Delivering judgment on the case, Usman Na’abba also sentenced Fatima Musa to two years imprisonment.

Tanko, proprietor of the school Hanifa attended, was paraded by the police in January 2022, during which he confessed to having killed the girl with rat poison and buried her in a shallow grave.

It will be recalled that the trio of Abdulmalik, alongside his accomplice, Isyaku, and Musa, were arraigned before the court, by the Kano State government, on five count charges bordering on criminal conspiracy, kidnapping, abetting, confinement and culpable homicide, contrary to section 97, 274, 277, 221 of the penal code.

Justice Na’abba said the defendants were convicted for four out of the five charges on the ground that the prosecution council proved their case beyond doubt.

The Judge, however, convicted Tanko to five years imprisonment, after finding him guilty on the four counts levelled against him, while Ishyaku was convicted for four years imprisonment (2 years each for conspiracy and concealment).

The judge discharged the third defendant, Fatima Jibrin, for abetting, while he convicted her to two years imprisonment (1 year each for conspiracy and attempting to kidnap the deceased).

Earlier, before the judge passed his judgment, the Defence Counsel and Assistant Director of Legal Aid Council, Aisha Imam, pleaded for leniency for the defendants, urging the court to temper justice with mercy.

Reacting to the Defence Counsel’s plea for leniency, the Prosecution Counsel, led by the Kano State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Musa Lawan, reminded the court that the crime in question is an henious crime and crime against humanity.

Lawan also reminded the court that the mother of the deceased (Hanifa) demanded fairness and justice, and the only fairness that could be commensurate with justice is the maximum sentence for the defendants.

Meanwhile, the father, Malam Abubakar Abdulsalam, while reacting to the court judgment sentencing the killer, Tanko Abdulmalik and his accomplice, Hashimu Ishyaku to death by hanging, said he was happy that little Hanifa got justice.

“I’m happy today that Hanifa, my daughter, has gotten justice.

“We appreciate everyone’s effort and that justice has been well served.”

