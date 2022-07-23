File image of gunmen

The Police Command in Plateau has confirmed the killing of five persons by gunmen at Fusa community in Fabur District of Jos East Local Government Area of Plateau.

DSP Alfred Alabo, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, confirmed the development in a statement on Saturday in Jos.

According to him, the incident occurred on Thursday.

”On a sad note, the Commissioner of Police in Plateau, Mr Bartholomew Onyeka, wishes to use this medium to condole with the good people of Fusa village in Fabur in Jos East and the families of the five persons who were killed by yet to be identified persons.

”He has assured the families of the deceased and the entire people of locality that efforts are on top gear towards arresting the pepertrators of the dastardly act and be made to face justice,” he said.

Alabo added that the command had also foiled a kidnap attempt at the residence of one Mr Mark Inkasu of Jebbu Bassa, Bassa Local Government Area of the state.

”On July 22, at about 11 p.m., our Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in Bassa, SP James Yekubu, received a distress call from a concerned citizen that some unknown gunmen suspected to be kidnappers were operating at the residence of one Mark Inkasu.

”Upon receipt of this information, the DPO mobilised his men to the scene, but on sighting the patrol vehicle, the hoodlums began shooting at the police personnel.

”Our gallant team also engaged them fearlessly and sensing danger that was about to befall them, the hoodlums escaped into a nearby bush with bullet wounds,” he said.

He said that the Commissioner advised residents of the area to go about their lawful activities as normalcy had since been restored to the area.

The PPRO added that the commissioner furher commended all the local security organisations in the area, for giving the Police the timely information that helped in repelling the kidnap attempt. (NAN)