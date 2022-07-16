By Chinonso Alozie

Gunmen, early hours of Saturday kidnapped a top official of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Kingsley Okorafor close to his residence in Umuadara Umulogho autonomous community in Obowo local government area of Imo state.

The Traditional Ruler of the community Eze Patrick Uwalaka confirmed the incident to newsmen in Owerri.

Vanguard gathered that Okorafor was abducted while he was returning home from the vigil of the Traditional Ruler of Ndihu autonomous community in Obowo LGA late Eze Innocent Anyawu on Friday night, whose burial is slated for Saturday, July 16 2022.

He was said to have been trailed by the kidnappers from the vigil to his home and he was abducted and his car abandoned.

At the time of filing this report, the State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Michael Abattam, was yet to respond to the incident.