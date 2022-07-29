By Esther Onyegbula

A non governmental organisation, Be Inspired Empowerment Society of Nigeria, (BIN) has

unveiled plans to strategically tackle the challenges of gender-based violence survivors, through empowerment, rehabilitation and reintegration into the mainstream of the society.

“Every person faced with Gender Based Violence, (GBV) or Domestic Violence need to be empowered, women must acquire a skill to have a source of income

in order to be financially independent. This would help in the fight against domestic violence stemming.

This move is coming against the backdrop of the NGO to launch a home, August 6th 2022.We want to create hope and support for this women,we need to eradicate domestic violence on our community

The Executive Director/Founder of the group, Mrs Chioma Obaro said the platform would not only provide succor to women seeking liberation but would keep them in a home, a safe haven funded by members, empower and transform them.

Obaro stated that as the NGO we have entered a period and are ready to cruise with our strategic development plan, aimed at strengthening and increasing its impact.

She disclosed that the NGO had within the period empowered and rehabilitated no fewer than many women who are survivors of violence in the society.

Obaro however, called for more concerted action by the government, in tackling the increasing menace of gender-based violence against the most vulnerable members of the society.

” BIN has reviewed its impact in the last few years, which can in no wise be calculated in the monetary terms: be it in the lives rescued; the skills imparted; and the moral and spiritual impact on women.

“The provision of shelter, would give hope and keep them alive, which will provide compassionate care and legal aid assistance and support services to victims, would be given adequate attention.

“The aim is to provide a social solution system that provides best practices in life-changing assistance to victims of gender-based violence, through increased advocacy and sensitisation of women,” she explained.

A board of Trustee, Jite Okiemute

has urged governments at all levels to commit enough funds to ensure that Gender-Based Violence (GBV) is properly addressed.

Okiemute lauded the Lagos State government for their contribution and efforts in tackling gender based violence incidences. They swing into action, immediately they have an hint over any case relating to domestic violence and have funded their activities on their own,we need the government to support this initiative.

She added that the suffering of women and girls in the society, and to improve their quality of life has been bolstered by this present government’s zero tolerance to gender-based violence.

Okiemute commended Lagos State for the efforts made in the fight against domestic violence and recalled that in the recent past, gender-based violence incidence in the country have escalated dramatically

Chairperson of the planning committee, Mrs Esther Iheanacho reiterated commitment to taking advantage of legal tools put in place to reduce the equality gap between men and women in the country as well as reduced the country’s high incidence of gender-based violence, which disproportionately affects women and girls.

Iheanacho noted that all hands must be on the desk, in order to be able to effectively eradicate gender-based violence against women and girls in the society.

According to her, gender-based violence especially against women and girls portends serious danger to the survival of the society, they are the heart of the society, hence the urgent need to intensify efforts to eradicate the menace.

She added that stakeholders should always encourage victims of gender-based violence to never give up on their dreams and aspirations, through a show of kindness and improved access to formal and informal education.

RELATED NEWS