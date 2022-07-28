By Esther Onyegbula

A non-governmental organisation, United Breeds Foundation has announced that it has pulled out from the voluntary community service, in the last two months at Apple Junction roundabout, Amuwo Odofin LGA, Lagos.

The Convener, United Breeds Foundation, David Ohiembor disclosed this recently in a press statement. According to him, after the 18th of July 2022, our youths will no longer be seen at the junction. It has been two months of great experience. We appreciate the massive support from the Area E command and Festac police division.”

Meanwhile, the Youth President, United Breeds Foundation, Michael Onuwaje, said “We have submitted our report to the Area commander and DPO on the way forward with measures that can address the challenges. Residents can reach us on this development with their views. We encourage motorists and all road users to obey traffic rules and officers on ground.

He said that the Foundation is a harm reduction organisation and carry out all her initiatives for humanity while encouraging well-meaning Nigerians to support with funds and valuables.

