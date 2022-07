.

By Innocent Anaba

An advocacy group, Northern Voices for Equity and Justice, NVEJ, has petitioned the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, SAN, over what it called an unfair distribution of the ongoing Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas, NLNG, Train 7 project contracts across all the country.

In a statement, the group led by Kabir Ahmed, alleged that managers of the NLNG Train 7 project, including the contractors, Saipem and Daewoo and Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, NCDMB, were deliberately awarding contracts on the project to their proxies, associates and cronies to the exclusion of parts of the country.

The NLNG project is expected to increase the six processing trains of the plant in Bonny to seven trains as well increase the current installed capacity to 30 MPTA

With the approved vendors list exceeding over 300, the NVEJ said there was hardly any company from the northern part of Nigeria or their business interests that were involved.

Describing it as a major missing link that continues to fuel the unending divide within the Nigerian socio-economic and political structure, the group said the project remains in excess of $10 billion (N6 trillion).

It stated that this was inclusive of Engineering, Procurement, Construction, Installation and Commission, EPCIC, and expected to stretch till 2027 or a little beyond if everything goes well.

“Much as we appreciate and support the participation and capacity building of our brothers and sisters in the Niger Delta and the entire South by extension through various projects in the Nigerian oil and gas industry, it has become imperative that these project managers must not look away from other regions,” it said.

It added that in the area of procurement, which is supposedly the low hanging fruit in project execution, the management team must as a deliberate policy, provide opportunities on the project to vendors and contractors alike from the north.

According to the group, this would enable them grow their business capacitis and provide employment opportunities for the teeming youths scattered across the country.