By Biodun Busari

Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo has revealed why his administration demolished the Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention and Deliverance Ministry owned by Prophet Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere, a.k.a ‘Odumeje’.

The church located in the commercial city of Onitsha, in the state was demolished on Thursday.

In a statement by Soludo’s Chief Press Secretary, Christian Aburime, said the cleric failed to comply with government’s directive to remove illegal building he erected on the waterway.

Odumeje’s church in March this year was identified by the government as one of the buildings sitting on drainage channels, and marked for demolition, in line with Onitsha Urban Renewal Plan spearheaded by Soludo-led administration.

The statement reads: “Following the expiration of the more than two weeks’ notice beginning from April 2022 served on developers and building owners who built several illegal structures along the waterway in Fegge and environs within Onitsha, Anambra state government has begun demolition of such structures.

“The exercise which is being carried out by a joint government task force, commenced the exercise from Bida Road by Modebe Avenue, Fegge Onitsha.”