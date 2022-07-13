Gospel artiste, Testimony Jaga, drops daring song for Christ

Testimony Jaga

Fast rising gospel artiste, Salau Aliu Olayiwola, aka Testimony Jaga, has again amazed the world with his selfless and sacrificial gesture. This time, he is empowering talented street young people who are creating gospel songs to spread the good news of the Lord Jesus Christ. He is doing this by relaunching his studio, Gbayi Studio, as a platform to make young, less privileged but talented people to realize their dreams of becoming gospel music stars. This concept he codenamed sound kitchen.

He has also gone to several metropolitan areas of Lagos to organize and perform street gospel concerts to draw the hearts of many to the knowledge and acceptance of Jesus Christ as the saviour of the world.

Testimony Jaga capped this all with a highly inspiring new gospel single titled: “l Don’t Care” which is currently ruling the gospel airwaves in Nigerian and beyond.

Speaking about the new engagement, he said: “We have begun a new initiative called ‘Street Sound’, it is to enable the young people on the streets to create a platform where they can discover their talents, produce their songs in the studio. This idea is about allowing young people to realize their dreams,.

“Another leg of this great idea is several performances in a street gospel movement which we have made in three different locations in Lagos, which include Alagbado Anifowose/College Road , lkeja and lju/isaga area. The idea behind this is to take gospel to the streets to make people accept Christ, ” he said.

Jaga has also re-opened a studio, called Gbayi studio. It is this stuido he uses as a charity platform to empower the street young people to realize their dreams of becoming musical stars.

‘l Don’t Care’ by Testimony Jaga is a very interesting and inspiring gospel single which explain the logic that goes this: “when the world doesn’t want to give chance for the gospel, you as a Christian should not care about what the world would say or whether they persecute you, when you have already declared for Christ.”

Jaga says further uses the song to say that: “The fact that the world didn’t care about you when you were not in Christ and could not make it, shows that you shouldn’t care about what the world says now that you are in Christ and the Lord Jesus has made you to become great indeed.”

The new single promises to be very exciting, thrilling and inspiring for all. It is worth seeing and listening to.