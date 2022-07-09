By Idowu Bankole

A former commissioner in Bayelsa State and cousin to former Nigerian President, Goodluck Jonathan, Mr Mike Ogiasa has been spotted in a viral video, believed to be filmed in kidnappers’ den, begging for his life.

Ogiasa, pleading for his life, was heard asking his families whether his life is not worth anything to them and pleaded that ransom demanded should be paid.

Reports claim Ogiasa had been kidnapped early June from his hometown, Otuabadi in Ogbia Local Government Area of the state.

Inside a flooded grave, he was pleading for his life half naked with a sack over his head saying, “Is the money more important than my life? You’re seeing me in the grave and the money is there doing nothing, Please do everything to come and release me.”

Meanwhile, Authorities of the Nigerian Police have reacted to the​ viral video showing the kidnapped Hon. Mike Ogiasa, cousin to Former President Goodluck Jonathan, pleading for ransom to be paid to his abductors for his release

The Spokesman of the Bayelsa Police Command, Asinim Butswat, who confirmed the authenticity of the video, said the heads of security agencies have met on Friday night to brainstorm on new strategies to ensure he is rescued unhurt.

According to Butswat, the police wants to assure the general public and families of the victim of their commitment to secure his safe release from kidnappers den.