Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Osun State governor-elect, Senator Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), has tasked the 35-man transitional committee to come up with an achievable agenda for his hundred days and one year in office when sworn-in.

Speaking while inaugurating the committee at his campaign office along Osogbo/Gbongan road on Thursday, he issued 15-point job descriptions for the members.

He said, “The people of Osun state expect so much from us as they are passing through very difficult moments. They have entrusted us with the enormous task of reviving our dear state to genuinely serve their aspirations and attend to their needs. We are ready to meet the desires of our people.

“We are now at the critical point of demonstrating our readiness to translate our electoral promises into visible reality in form of good governance across all sectors of our society.”

He urged them to be creative and innovative as they carry out their assignment and approaches must be practical.

Part of the duties of the committees are; to propose actionable agenda for the new administration in the first 100 days, 1 year and subsequent years, to ascertain facts and figures about the general state of affairs, state, finance, level of indebtedness of the state and Local Governments.

“To examine the present structure of Government, obtain information on movable and immovable assets of the state government, examine present policies on education, agriculture and health and give appropriate recommendations among others.”

