By Tunde Oso

Christians have been urged to place thanksgiving at the centre of their worship of God.

The call was made recently in Asaba, Delta State by the Founder and General Overseer, G.O, Happy Pentecostal Deliverance Global Church, aka The Happiest Family, Apostle Philips Yusuf Aweh.

Aweh stated this during the church’s 2022 edition of the mid -year thanksgiving celebration service.

He added that christians should rededicate themselves to the service of God, stressing that thanksgiving remained the key to get closer to the Almighty God.

Speaking in the same vein, the Church’s Mummy G.O, Pastor (Mrs.) Josephine Awuluka Yusuf Aweh, said: “Every year since our inception, we usually set aside every mid year to celebrate the Almighty God via thanksgiving for keeping alive our members and the Christian world in general in the first six months,and praying to Him to continue to see us through in the remaining half of the year.”

In his exhortation titled: ‘The Power and Necessity of Thanksgiving”, the Church’s Resident Pastor, John Nwainu, explained that thanksgiving was very important in the worship of God, as Jesus Christ dwelled on this integral part of Christian virtue in His earthly work.

Quoting biblical references like Jesus feeding of the 5000, Nwainu added that thanksgiving also opens the door of uncommon breakthroughs and miracles which comes by reinforcing God’s presence.

He also hinted that the Happy Pentecostal Global Deliverance Church organised the event to show that it places high value on praise worship and thanksgiving.

The event, which witnessed testimonies, altar calls and child dedication, was attended by Senior Pastor, Checkpoint Ministries International, Innocent Biose; Founder, Mountain of the Lord Mission, Kalu Orji, among others.