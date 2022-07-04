.

…commends colleague for initiating empowerment projects

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

THE Speaker of the House of Representatives, Olufemi Hakeem Gbajabiamila, weekend called on citizens of the country to go and get their Permanent Voters Card, PVCs, to enable them participate in the 2023 general election.

Gbajabiamila who stated this during the 46th birthday Anniversary and empowerment programme of Hon. Comrade Chinedu Ogah, OON, at Item Amagu Community in Ikwo Local Government Area, Ebonyi State, noted that citizens of the country should see their registration and collection of their PVCs as their civic responsibility.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives who was represented by Abdullahi Sa’ad Abdulkadir, representing Ningi /Warji, Federal constituency, Bauchi State, stressed that they should use the window period provided by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to register for their PVC.

He commended the member representing Ikwo/Ezza South Federal Constituency at the National Assembly for initiating and executing empowerment programmes for the benefit of his constituents.

“His efforts are quite commendable. We are proud to have such a fellow as a member of the House of Representatives. He is a shinning light as I said earlier. And he has been a good Ambassador of the House of Representatives in terms of good representation, attraction of projects and programmes of the Federal Government to his State and Constituency.

“We really commend him and urge him to keep up the good work and wish him more successes ahead. As responsible citizens, we ought to know that it is a civic responsibility bestowed on us as the citizens of the country. By encouraging people to get their PVCs is very commendable and for those who are yet to get their own, I want to use this medium, since there is now an extension of the registration, people should go and get their PVCs.

“In some countries, they tie some of the social programmes to civil responsibility. For example, you won’t be able to access some social programmes without a PVC or Driver’s License. So, I really urge anybody that has not got his or her own to quickly go and do that. As it concerns the empowerment programme of Hon. Comrade Chinedu Ogah, the bulk of what he is distributing are fertilizers. So, he is encouraging people to go back to farming.

“I believe if they utilize the farm inputs properly, they will have a good yield which will improve the economic wellbeing of the people. It is a very laudable programme and I want him to continue to do this kind of programme, because it directly touches the lives of the ordinary citizens of the country.

“Some citizens wouldn’t have been able to access the resources of this programme, if not for this kind of programmes that we are doing. So, I really appreciate Chinedu Ogah for this programme. I congratulate the people of Ikwo/Ezza South for having this type of person as their representative.”

Distributing the empowerment items to his constituents, Ogah stated that the exercise remains an annual event, designed to benefit his constituents and other citizens of the State.

“This is an annual event, which is for the benefit of my contituents. The empowerment is very important. We will continue to carry out these empowerment programmes.”

The items distributed include, Motorcycles, bags of rice, fertilizers, mini buses, clothings, among others.

Flagging off the empowerment exercise, Governor David Umahi who was represented by his Deputy, Barr Kelechi Eric Igwe, commended the celebrant for his enormous empowerment programmes, which have impacted positively on the lives of the people.

Umahi wished Ogah more wisdom and grace as he pilots the affairs of his Constituents.