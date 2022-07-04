Director General of National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC), Mr. Lanre Gbajabiamila (middle), other representatives of NLRC and Elrae Technologies, during a courtesy visit to the Director General of National Lottery Authority, Ghana, Mr. Samuel Awuka.

By Adeola Badru

The Director General of National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC), Mr. Lanre Gbajabiamila, other representatives of NLRC and Elrae Technologies have paid a courtesy visit to the Director General of National Lottery Authority, Ghana, Mr. Samuel Awuka.

The visit was a major part of the preparation towards the launch of the Nigerian National Game.

The visit according to Gbajabiamila, in a statement made available to Vanguard on Monday, will avail NLRC and Elrae Technologies the opportunity to understudy the Ghanaian National Game, which had been existing for the past 60 years.

Gbajabiamila in the statement, further added that the Nigerian delegation visited some of the facilities in Ghana.

He maintained that the delegation engaged in some progressive discussions on how to collaborate for the ultimate interests of both Nigeria and Ghana and also, witnessed the live draw of Ghana national game.