By Bashir Bello, Kano

Kano State government has on Thursday sacked no fewer than three civil servants for gross misconduct.

The Chairman Civil Service Commission, Alh Uba Idris Karaye disclosed this during the monthly routine commission meeting for senior staff promotion exercise held at the conference hall of the commission.

Karaye in a statement by the Commission’s Director Public Enlightenment, Ismail Garba Gwammaja, said about 132 other civil servants were also promoted.

“Kano State Government has approved the promotion of 132 Civil Servants in the mainstream of Civil service for the month of July, 2022.

“53 number of those promoted are between the grade level 08-09, 75 others are from grade level 10 – 14 while others 15- to above respectively.

“We enjoined those promoted to reciprocate the kind gesture by being committed, hardwork in the discharge of their duties for maximum results.

“The commission has approved the termination of appointment of 3 No. Staff from various MDAs for gross misconduct, similarly the commission approved 4 No. transfer of service out of 7 No respectively,” the Chairman, Karaye however stated.

