By Emmanuel Okogba

Arsenal have completed the signing of Brazilian, Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City for a fee understood to be £45m.

The forward joins Arsenal having established himself as one of the leading strikers in the Premier League in recent seasons.

However, with a recent dip in form, limited playing and the arrival of Erling Haaland, a move was imminent to keep in shape ahead of this year’s World Cup in Qatar.

Gabriel won the Premier League title four times, the FA Cup, and the League Cup three times. He is a regular in the Brazil national team, making 56 appearances and scoring 19 times since making his full international debut for his country in September 2016.

He was a member of the squad which won the Copa America in 2019. During his international career Gabriel has also notably won a gold medal at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, and featured at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

He scored 95 goals in 236 appearances in all competitions during his five seasons in Manchester and will wear the same number 9 jersey at Arsenal.

“I’m very excited. The club has done a tremendous job to recruit a player of this stature. I know Gabriel personally very well, and we all know him well from his time in the Premier League and being really successful here.

“This is a position that’s been on our radar for a long time now and we have managed to get a player that we all wanted, so I’m really happy, ” club coach Arteta said.