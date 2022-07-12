Funke Akindele

By Miftaudeen Raji

Nigerians have been reacting to the nomination of Nollywood actress Funke Akindele as running mate for the Lagos State Governorship candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Olajide Adediran.

Recall that Adediran, popularly called Jandor, officially unveiled Akindele as running mate for the coming 2023 election on Tuesday.

The unveiling of the actress’s nomination has sparked mixed reactions on social media, particularly on twitter, with some of the fans describing the nomination of Akindele as an indication of the death of PDP in Lagos State.

While many believed Akindele wanted to be used to gather votes, some other Nigerians have challenged her capacity, her behaviour and political antecedents.

A Twitter user, who identifies as @OmobaFere stated, “PDP in Lagos is ded (dead)! Lol it’s just an arm of APC . Cos how is Jenifa your deputy governor candidate?”

@oroksmoney said, “You are not even the future Governor of Lagos state. You wey don go chop rice for jenifa’s house during lockdown.. abi this daddy think say Naija no get memory ni? You wey suppose use giveaway take apologies to us.”

@unadoncraze said, “Maybe if Funke Akindele becomes deputy governor of Lagos state, jenifa diaries will finally end.”

@tweetogey said, “Gimme as in Jenifa as Deputy Governor of Lagos State? Real life not set. Nah nah nah.”

@ronkeemployment stated, “My Governor, please don’t decamp o. Just maintain your political integrity and stand with Lagos for us till 2019. Awon decampee yi entertainment mi lojojumo! @funkeakindele come and carry your Jenifa English away from me.”

@KevGinobili exclaimed, “Wait so Jenifa actually is PDP’s Lagos Deputy Governor pick? Hamaizen.”

@SolihuF1 said, “Come to think of it, Funke Akindele should be thanking God that she actually violated the social distancing law in Lagos. Imagine it was in Rivers state, our dear Jenifa could have been killed by the best Governor in Nigeria..

@Giftama_ Said, “Jenifa will soon contest for the governor of Lagos state. Like… What has she not done in this life!!!”

@TiwadayoOpeyemi said, “She go carry Jennifer enters Governor’s Office.”

Akindele, who is from Ikorodu division had earlier been reported to be on top of the list which comprises other four names as potential running mate of the party’s governorship candidate, Jandor.

Two of the shortlisted candidates – Rhodes-Vivour and Kolawole – are from Lagos West, the same senatorial district with Jandor.

The PDP deputy governorship candidate is also from Ikorodu and Lagos East Senatorial District, the same district the incumbent Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat came from.

Akindele is said to be from a royal family in the town of Ikorodu.