By Miftaudeen Raji

Deputy governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Lagos State, Funke Akindele has dropped the name of her former husband, Abdulrasheed Bello, who is professionally popular as JJC Skillz.

Recall that the superstar actress and the Nigerian rapper/producer recently ended their 6 years marriage, after JJC Skillz announced on his Instagram page that he and his wife had separated.

The Kano-born record producer confirmed that Funke had asked him to leave her house and refused to speak with him.

Until their marriage crashed, Funke was identified as Funke Akindele-Bello.

But, in a 3-minutes-15-seconds campaign video, she posted on her Instagram handle on Tuesday, following her unveiling as running mate to the governorship candidate of the PDP, Olajide Adediran, the producer of the Jenifa’s Series simply identified as Olufunke Akindele.

JJC Skillz earned recognition in Nigeria after the release of his single We Are Africans, an afrobeat anthem.

Meanwhile, Nigerians have been reacting to the nomination of Nollywood actress Funke Akindele as running mate for the Lagos State Governorship candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Olajide Adediran.

Recall that Adediran, popularly called Jandor, officially unveiled Akindele, as running mate for the coming 2023 election on Tuesday.

The unveiling of the actress’s nomination has sparked mixed reactions on social media, particularly on Twitter, with some of the fans describing the nomination of Akindele as an indication of the death of PDP in Lagos State.

While many believed Akindele wanted to be used to gather votes, some other Nigerians have challenged her eligibility, her behaviour and political antecedents.