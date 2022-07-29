On Saturday, July 24th, 2022, FTX, a leading global digital-asset exchange, gathered over 1000 crypto and blockchain enthusiasts for a first-of-its-kind event at the Ado Bayero Shopping mall in the heart of Kano state, Nigeria. FTX Ambassadors and speakers from the Arewa Blockchain Community educated guests on various topics, including how to transition into Web3, job opportunities in the blockchain space, and navigating the FTX platform.

Harrison Obiefule, PR & Marketing Manager of FTX Africa who was physically present at the event commented: “Organising such an educational event isn’t new to us. We’ve taken the message of crypto and the opportunities that blockchain provides to a lot of places on the continent and today we’re in Kano state. At FTX, we are strong believers in education and will continue to actively collaborate and engage in dialogue with key players in the ecosystem.”

FTX has long been at the forefront of driving cryptocurrency adoption on the African continent through initiatives like education, campaigns, and partnerships. Earlier this year, it partnered with AZA Finance to expand Web3 in Africa.

FTX has also held several trainings and seminars on several campuses and cities in Africa.k

