The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has called for the establishment of School for Transportation Studies in tertiary institutions in Nigeria

The FRSC Sector Commander in Kwara, Mr Fredrick Ogidan, made the appeal while inaugurating The Special Marshal Unit of the Kwara State University (KWASU) in Malete.

Ogidan, who was represented by Dr Oby Ndulue, said this would go a long way in instituting and promoting the right driving culture amongst Nigerian motorists.

The sector commander said the solution to some of the challenges of auto-crashes witnessed on Nigerian roads could be solved with the correct driving culture instituted in all drivers.

He charged the new Special Marshals to be diligent, good ambassadors of the institution and obey all rules and regulations.

Ogidan also urged the marshals to be fair, firm, friendly and take the ethics of the organisation with utmost seriousness.

The KWASU Vice Chancellor, Prof. Mustapha Akanbi, also urged the special marshals to be good ambassadors of the institution and work towards achieving the goals and objectives of the unit.

Akanbi, who was also represented by the Deputy Vice Chancellor Administration, Prof. Omololu Fapojuwo, advised the special marshals to uphold their calling by educating the citizens on excesses on public roads.

