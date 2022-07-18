An upscale designer shop, Frontpage Luxury, on Monday, said it intends to expand its frontiers beyond Nigeria to meet the needs of its customers.

Creative Director of the company, Charles Uzamere, said in a statement that being in the business has not just been for monetary gain but rather for customers’ satisfaction.

He said: “Leaving a lasting legacy of delivery quality and giving value for customers’ needs is a priority, and being in the business has not just been for monetary gain but rather for customer satisfaction.

“With over two decades of experience in the luxury fashion industry, FrontPage/FPC Couture is looking to expand beyond the frontiers of the Nigerian shores.

“Frontpage Luxury is an upscale luxury designer shop that deals in luxury brands for men with their flagship in Lagos. They opened their first store on Allen Avenue in February 2005 with other outlets in Lekki and Ikota complex before opening their megastore in Ikoyi at No 45 Awolowo Road Ikoyi Lagos.

“We currently have contracts with retail brands like Billionaire, Phillip Plein, Magnanni, Roberto Cavalli, and John Galliano. They also retail renowned brands like Gucci, Prada, Salvatore Ferragamo, and a host of others.

“FrontPage is also the parent company of the indigenous brand FPC Couture which is an acronym for FrontPage Couture which is a brand that deals in luxury shoes and apparel for men. They have a wide range of classy and bespoke shirts, African Kaftans, Suits, and others to their name.”

He also disclosed that FrontPage (FPC Couture) is also an avid supporter of scrabble, adding, “It is seen with the enormous support they have given to various tournaments and players over the years. They give back to various charities through Rotary Club and via local charities.”