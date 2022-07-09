Four rescued, two missing as Lagos flood sweeps away cars

On of the affected vehicles.

By Esther Onyegbula

Six people have been reportedly swept off by erosion in Fatoki area of Orile Agege, Lagos.

The victims were in two separate vehicles when the incident happened.

Three persons were in each vehicle when flood water overflowed an uncompleted drainage and submerged their vehicles.

It was learned that residents in the community reportedly warned the victims to desist from driving through the road, but they were adamant and continued till their vehicles were submerged in the flood.

According to residents at the scene, one of the occupants of the Lexus jeep swam out of the vehicle while residents helped the other two people out.

They also helped officials of the Lagos State Fire Service at the scene to rescue the fourth person.

However, one of the occupants of the Toyota car swam out and was rescued, while the second occupant who tried to swim and the third who refused to come out of the car went missing.

The Southwest Coordinator NEMA, Ibrahim Farinloye, confirmed that four of the victims have been rescued, while two are still missing.

“Search-and-rescue operations are ongoing in search of the other two people.”