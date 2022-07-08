.

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Four top Nigerian actresses, Omoni Oboli, Uche Jombo, Ufuoma Mcdermott, and Chioma Akpotha -dubbed ‘Dubai Girls’- have disclosed of a chance to select 12 of their African fans for a week-long round trip to Dubai.

Consequently, the quartet have officially announced their “Trip to Dubai” raffle draw.

On August 16, the Dubai Girls will do a Live Instagram random selection from all the comments to select 12 lucky winners.

“The winners get a round trip economy flight ticket from the nearest airports with flights to Dubai, five nights accommodation, meals, entry permit, airport transfer, and Dubai girls treasure hunt tours”, said the organizers, Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism DET.

The ladies, Omoni Oboli, Uche Jombo, Ufuoma Mcdermott, and Chioma Akpotha, announced the raffle contest on their individual social media handles.

They explained that criteria for qualification includes individuals to be at least 30 years or older; follow visitdubai.af on Instagram; leave a comment on the Dubai Girls video on the visitdubai.af post and that individuals must be valid residents of an African country with a valid Passport with at least 6 months validity from September 2022.

“Winner must reside in an African Country; Winner must be eligible to be issued a UAE entry permit; Winner must be vaccinated against COVID-19. Other conditions as dictated by DET or UAE travel regulations, may apply”, the actresses stated.