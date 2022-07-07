– Four APC members injured, vehicles, secretariat vandalised

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has accused members of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, of attacking its party secretariat and injuring four of its members.

It also disclosed that the hoodlums vandalised property in the secretariat, including vehicles, motorcycle and chairs inside the party office located around At. Peters Primary School in Oke-Egan, Ede-South local government area of the town.

An APC member, Abdullateef Usman, who witnessed the said attack, disclosed that the attackers were walking towards the campaign ground from Oke-Gada area through the party secretariat, when they suddenly attacked the party office.

According to him, they were walking through the area, instead of them to walk pass our secretariat peacefully to the venue opposite Oba Laoye Grammar School, they walked into the party secretariat and started beating people therein.

“They injured four persons, vandalised vehicles, motorcycles and destroyed chairs and other property therein”.

When contacted for reaction, Senator Ademola Adeleke campaign organisation spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed said it was the APC members that attacked PDP members out of envy.

“It is lie, they attacked our members out of the envy that Timi of Ede, Oba Munirudeen Lawal, has instructed Ede Indigenes to vote en masse for Senator Ademola Adeleke.

“The instruction angered them and they unleashed violence on our members. They are actually the ones that attacked us”, he said.