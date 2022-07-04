By Eguono Odjegba

The Federal Operations Unit Zone ‘B’ of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) in continuation of its offensive against recalcitrant economic saboteurs, have once again drilled holes in smugglers wall chest of fund.

This is coming on the heel of a total of 105 seizures which comprised of a total of 882x 50kg bags of foreign parboiled rice, 124 cartons of unregistered pharmaceutical products, and others items estimated at N230 million by officers and men of the unit, between 26 April 22 to 29 June 22.

The Unit Controller, Comptroller Albashir Hamisu psc (+) who disclosed above said the unlawful items were intercepted at various locations within the Zone, even as he put the value the seized items at N236,834,525.53.

Briefing reporters Friday, Hamisu said other prominent items among the seizures were also 25kg bags of rice, 34 of which were ingeniously concealed in 17bags of 100kg local beans and 38 in 18 bags of 100kg local maize, and 11 units of vehicles and 124.

The unit controller also showcased seized 273 gallons of 30litres premium motor spirit (PMS), 177 bales of foreign second-hand clothing, 282 cartons of foreign Spaghetti and Macaroni, 73 pieces of foreign used tyres, and 52 bundles of foreign new textiles.

Hamisu who was recently honoured by the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria, Kaduna State Chapter , for his exceptional anti-smuggling exploits and show of sportsmanship, attributed the success of the unit to ever new evolving strategies, and increased capacity of the unit operatives flowing from improved logistics support received from customs headquarter.

Hamisu also hinted that improved inter-agency collaboration and sharing of intelligence gas greatly contributed to the sterling performances of the unit under his watch.