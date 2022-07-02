By Agbonkhese Oboh

Surrounded by two friends for moral support, he held up a placard. The place was Jakande, Lekki, Lagos.

On the placard was written: “Kindly stream my new song so I won’t disturb anybody for help. Check link on bio: @Flowsure_music.”

It turns out Flowsure had started music in 2009, watched others that used him as a ladder “blow”, with him forgotten.

However, it was not his take-my-destiny-in-my-hands move that, on its own, made a difference. Yes, as he said, people encouraged him in words and action.

Read Also: Funke Akindele’s stepson, Benito, reacts to father’s failed marriage with actress

But Ayò-Bánkólé Akíntújoyè took it a step further: he took a photo of Flowsure and his mobile billboard, tweeted it and wrote: “So I saw this guy holding this banner up at Jakande in Lekki in a bid to promote his music himself in the best way he can and thought to help him amplify it.

“I streamed it and it isn’t bad music. Irrespective, one stream doesn’t kill anyone.”

And Flowsure has since become a proper up-and-coming star, as that tweet went viral, leading many to his Audiomack page where his single, Gbe, is trilling ears.

Today, July 2, that Akíntújoyè’s tweet (@AyoBankole) has over 11,000 retweets and above 25,000 likes. And Flowsure now has a voice people hear.

Flowsure expressed his appreciation in a lengthy story if his life.

But for Ayo, “This guy reaching out to me about how he had literally lost hope and sharing on his Instagram page about how this has helped him recover is all the positive news I need to keep me going for the rest of the year.

“God bless everyone of you that reshared and streamed it.”

So i saw this guy holding this banner up at Jakande in Lekki in a bid to promote his music himself in the best way he can & thought to help him amplify it. I streamed it & it isn’t bad music. Irrespective, one stream doesn’t kill anyone. pic.twitter.com/s3NDLLQ6hh — Ayò-Bánkólé Akíntújoyè (@AyoBankole) June 21, 2022

Vanguard News