… 65 injured in Jigawa windstorm

By Bose Adelaja, with agency report

The National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, in its post-disaster updates, yesterday, confirmed that seven death were recorded, two in Ogun and five in Lagos, while nine were rescued during the unprecedented rainfall weekend.

Coordinator, Lagos State Territorial District, National Emergency Management Agency NEMA, Ibrahim Farinloye, revealed that seven persons including three siblings and four adults died as a result of the flooding witnessed during the two days of continuous rainfall.

The affected families, as gathered, were mourning somewhere but the NEMA team had a brief meeting with the community leaders on way forward.

Farinloye said about eight persons were rescued during the period.

Giving a break down of the incidents, he said: “The three siblings, who lost their lives were residing at a church house belonging to Mercy of Christ Apostolic Church situated in an uncompleted building.

“Michael, 18 years; Elizabeth 17 years and Timi, 14 years, were reportedly said to have been swept away while trying to relocate from their room to the main church structure but the youngest child, Timi, was said to be asthmatic while trying to climb the plank linking their room to the church building slipped.

“The others, while trying to rescue their sibling, were also swept away.

“NEMA, while on a condolence visit to the families met the members of Progressive Community Development Area representatives who conducted the agency round the areas.”

While Lagos residents were counting their losses, the NEMA Coordinator said two persons were swept away in Ogun State while another was rescued.

He said: “Another two male adults were swept away while trying to cross over a road along Alagbole-Akute Road by Four Gate Hotel, Akute in Ogun State, a border community to Lagos State. The third male adult that was saved is still on admission in the hospital but recovering fast.

Also, yesterday, the Jigawa State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) confirmed that six persons were killed and 65 others were wounded by a windstorm in Kafinhausa Local Government Area of the state.

Executive Secretary of the agency, Yusuf Sani, who confirmed this in Dutse, said a windstorm on Tuesday wreaked havoc on the affected community and destroyed several houses, adding that the agency was conducting a damage assessment exercise to ascertain the extent of destruction caused by the disaster.

“Six persons lost their lives and 65 others who sustained injuries in the disaster had been hospitalised.

“Our personnel and that of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) are in the area assessing the level of damage,” he said.

