•FG keeps mum

The flight disruption across the country due aviation fuel scarcity crisis seems to have gained momentum, as Margaret Ekpo Airport in Calabar, Cross River, recorded a decline in passengers’ movement by 4,481 in July, 2022.

This is a 38 per cent decline when compared to 11,884 passengers’ movement recorded at the airport in June, 2022.

Vanguard had reported that Nigerian airlines, under the aegis of Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON), disclosed that there would be major disruptions of flights due to scarcity of aviation fuel, also known as Jet A1.

However, findings show that the development may linger with the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, along with the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, remaining silent over concerns by operators in the sector.

Meanwhile, the Airport Manager, Mr Ayinla Gbolahan, stated that the passengers’ influx was recorded between June 1, 2022, and July 19, 2022.

“Within the same period under review, the airport recorded 356 aircraft movements with an average of two arrivals and two departures of aircraft daily. Air Peace and Ibom Air are currently the two commercial airlines that operate at the Margaret Ekpo Airport in Calabar.

“In June, we had a total of 5,900 passengers arrived at the airport while 5,984 departed from there. We also recorded aircraft movements of 109 arrivals and 109 departures.

“Similarly, between July 1 and 19, we had a total of 7,403 passengers’ movement; 3,501 arrivals and 3,902 departures. We had aircraft movements of 69 arrivals and 69 departures.

“The airport is not operating at night because its approach lighting system (ALS) is out of service.”

