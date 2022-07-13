Education is indeed the legacy that unites and prepares people for the future and this makes people always want to give back to their alma mater.

The Old students of the prestigious secondary school, Remo Secondary School, (RSS) Sagamu, converged to discuss the maiden edition of the leadership workshop that will hold on July, 15th, 2022.

The school was founded on the 4th of February 1946, by the Anglican Methodist missionary. Meanwhile, the Group Managing Director, Adron Homes, and properties, Aare Adetola Emmanuel King, who is the current President of the association, and other executive members of the association will commission the RSSOSA National Secretariat named after the Akarigbo of Remo Land, Oba Babatunde Ajayi.

The newly renovated secretariat will be the venue for the RSSOSA maiden edition, where all executives and invited guests will be seated to listen to the plans from the Adetola Emmanuel King-led administration. Prof. Abayomi Ariganju, Prof Adeleke Oduwole and Otunba Tunji Solarin Lawal, will all grace the occasion and be facilitators for the leadership symposium.

The maiden edition of RSSOSA leadership workshop is to foster and strengthen the school and to unite all the old students so that they can deliberate together about the growth of the alma mater.

However, the objective of the workshop is to develop new infrastructure in the school and assist the students with basic amenities that will boost their academics.

During the last RSSOSA executive meeting that was held inside the newly renovated secretariat, the executive members came up with the theme; ‘’ Let’s make RSS Great Again ‘’ The idea for this theme is to focus on new infrastructure and to support the school administration by ensuring that the school is one of the best citadels of learning in the state.

This maiden edition of the RSSOSA leadership workshop is strictly by invitation and the virtual invite is for all members of the association at home and in the diaspora to participate.