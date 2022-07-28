By Ugochukwu Alaribe

Properties worth millions of Naira has been gutted by fire at a business centre located near the Aba Area Police Command and the Correctional Service, Aba, Abia State.

Vanguard gathered that the inferno was noticed by residents at about 1am,Thursday, few minutes after electricity supply was restored at the business centre.

It was learnt that nothing was saved from the inferno as the restaurants, tailoring shops and properties, located at the business centre ,were consumed.

An eyewitness ,Mrs Angela Okereke,told Vanguard that the inferno started from a tailoring shop located close to another store where engine oil was stored.

She said; “My sister’s restaurant got burnt. Her fridges and freezers, generators, cooking appliances and kitchen utensils were burnt to ashes.

“She is yet to recover from the shock and she has been the one taking care of her kids after the death of her husband. Now, the only source of livelihood and all she had laboured for in life are gone.

“She’s not the only one affected but I feel her pain.I just hope help can come her way from any angle.”

Another eyewitness,Mr Simon Madu,stated that the fire had already burnt down many shops and makeshift stores attached to them from the inside before it was noticed.

He lamented that by the time the personnel of the Abia State Fire Service, Aba zone, arrived the scene, there was nothing to save at the business centre, as almost all the affected shops and properties were gone.

