By Fortune Eromosele

Nigerian gospel music minister and songwriter, Thompson Victor Ufuoma, popularly known as Victor Thompson, says finance is a major challenge with music artists.

In a chat with newsmen recently, Victor Thompson said It takes a lot of funds to push a song, “especially in a society where no one cares about your craft.”

“In every aspect, music is very demanding. Most especially financially,” he said.

Read Also:

‘Our love is forever, gospel singer, Sammie Okposo tells wife on 12th wedding anniversary

On how he discovered his talent, the gospel singer said he has always had a deep passion for music, hence growing up to discover the path clearly.

“It is time to be more prayerful, not just for ourselves now, but for the nation. It’s also a time to put out inspiring, hopeful and encouraging contents. It would also go a long way if we show examples with our lifestyle on the nation we look forward to.

“My music reaches the world. So we intend to have a Tour Very Soon. Have more collaborations with musicians all over the world. We follow God as he leads,” he said.

Victor Thompson hails from the South South Nigeria, precisely Delta State. He is happily married to Henrietta Victor Thompson.

He is well known all over the world for his soul reaching worship songs. His Love and passionate expression towards God is charming.

He started singing at a very early age of his life, but professionally in 2002. He has been both a contestant and Judge on international music competitions.

Vanguard News Nigeria