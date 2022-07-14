File: President Muhammadu Buhari

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA- The process for the appointment of a new Accountant General of the Federation, AGF has begun as the federal government, Wednesday, shortlisted 14 directors on Grade Level 17 in the federal civil service.

The exalted seat became vacant following the suspension of the immediate past AGF, Ahmed Idris over allegations of financial fraud to the tune of N80 billion.

This was contained in a circular issued by Mariya Rufai, Director of Administration, Office of the Accountant General of the Federation, which was received by the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan.

On the list for consideration are Chizea Onochie Peter, Jafiya Shehu Muhammad Murtala Saleh, and Lydia all from the Office of the AGF.

Others included Bakre Modupe Julianah (Police Affairs Ministry), Ibrahim Saadiya Jibo (National Boundary Commission), Omachi Raymond Omenka (Ministry of Interior), Danladi Comfort Zakowi (NSCDC) and Abah George Fidelis (Nigeria Immigration).

Also shortlisted are Mohammed Aminu YarAbba (Federal Fire Service), Samuel Waziri (Ministry of Agric and Rural Development), Mahmud Adam Kambari (North East Development Commission), Mohammed Magaji Doho (Federal Ministry of Education), Mufutahu Bukolah (Federal Ministry of Transportation), and Yusuf Abdullahi Musa (Ministry of Information and Culture).

Chukwuyere Anamekwe who had been in acting capacity was recently removed from office and replaced with a former Director of Treasury Single Account, TSA, Okolieaboh Ezeoke Sylvis.

Many traced Anamekwe’s fate to his disclosure that the federal government was borrowing to pay salaries.